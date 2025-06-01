Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 127,628 Shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 785,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,628 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Savara were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Savara by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,309,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,512,000 after purchasing an additional 365,959 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in shares of Savara by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 7,964,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,223 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Savara by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 7,525,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,308 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Savara by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,835,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Savara by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,784,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,549,000 after purchasing an additional 57,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SVRA opened at $2.29 on Friday. Savara Inc has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $5.11. The stock has a market cap of $395.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average of $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 17.70 and a quick ratio of 17.70.

Savara ( NASDAQ:SVRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Savara Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SVRA shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Savara from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Savara in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Savara from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Savara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Savara currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

