Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 33,346 Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,346 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.31% of Replimune Group worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Replimune Group by 364.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 696.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 8,798.9% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on REPL shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Replimune Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Replimune Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Insider Activity at Replimune Group

In related news, Director Philip Astley-Sparke sold 32,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $260,168.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,405,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,324,872.26. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrew Schwendenman sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $26,460.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,686.20. This trade represents a 4.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,907 shares of company stock valued at $603,655 in the last 90 days. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Replimune Group Trading Down 4.7%

NASDAQ REPL opened at $8.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.43, a current ratio of 11.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Replimune Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The company has a market cap of $688.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day moving average is $11.08.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Replimune Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

