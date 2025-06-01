Two Sigma Investments LP Buys New Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,343 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

GWRE stock opened at $214.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 596.94, a P/E/G ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.97. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.65 and a 52 week high of $219.59.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $289.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.74 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 2.91%. Research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, March 7th. DA Davidson cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $228.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.42.

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.13, for a total value of $284,382.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,530 shares in the company, valued at $54,952,758.90. The trade was a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President John P. Mullen sold 2,300 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.13, for a total transaction of $467,199.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 172,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,028,955.98. This trade represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,371 shares of company stock worth $6,222,685. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

