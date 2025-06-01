Two Sigma Investments LP Cuts Stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66,037 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.27% of Redwood Trust worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 239.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 8,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RWT opened at $5.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 44.36, a quick ratio of 44.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.82 million, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.30.

Redwood Trust ( NYSE:RWT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $73.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.55 million. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 9.35%. Equities analysts expect that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.19%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is 327.27%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RWT. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.75 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

