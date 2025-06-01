Two Sigma Investments LP Decreases Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 63.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,974 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 119.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EWBC. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.85.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $91.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.27 and a 1-year high of $113.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 28.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

In other news, CEO Dominic Ng sold 40,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $3,857,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 928,314 shares in the company, valued at $89,517,319.02. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $199,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,248.96. This represents a 12.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,281 shares of company stock worth $9,473,478. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.