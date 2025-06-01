Two Sigma Investments LP Grows Holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Free Report) by 85.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 245,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,410 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in eHealth were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in eHealth by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in eHealth during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in eHealth by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in eHealth by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in eHealth by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EHTH opened at $4.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. eHealth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $11.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.30. The company has a market capitalization of $124.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.11.

eHealth ( NASDAQ:EHTH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. eHealth had a negative net margin of 7.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $113.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.46 million. Equities research analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EHTH shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of eHealth from $9.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eHealth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Employer and Individual. The Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program for marketing and other services.

