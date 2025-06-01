Two Sigma Investments LP Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in VTEX (NYSE:VTEX)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its holdings in shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 399,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,183 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.22% of VTEX worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VTEX during the 4th quarter worth $446,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in VTEX by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 93,873 shares during the period. AMS Capital Ltda grew its holdings in VTEX by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 1,121,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,000 after acquiring an additional 395,030 shares during the period. Softbank Group CORP. grew its holdings in VTEX by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 38,434,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,380,000 after acquiring an additional 18,559,399 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in VTEX during the 4th quarter worth $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

VTEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of VTEX from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of VTEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of VTEX in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.30 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

Shares of VTEX stock opened at $6.43 on Friday. VTEX has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $8.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.18 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average of $5.76.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.81 million. VTEX had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 3.60%. Research analysts expect that VTEX will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

