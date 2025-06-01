Two Sigma Investments LP Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its stake in shares of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 958,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386,668 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.34% of Erasca worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ERAS. Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Erasca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,893,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Erasca by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,177,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,487,000 after buying an additional 1,767,350 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Erasca by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,111,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 903,687 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Erasca by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 7,543,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 597,413 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Erasca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Erasca alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ERAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Erasca from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Erasca in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim set a $3.00 price objective on Erasca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Erasca in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Erasca in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.57.

Erasca Price Performance

Erasca stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. Erasca, Inc. has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.83. The firm has a market cap of $400.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that Erasca, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Erasca Company Profile

(Free Report)

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company’s lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Erasca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erasca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.