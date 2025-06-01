Two Sigma Investments LP Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its position in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,926 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,936 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Argan were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argan during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Argan by 416.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 19,310 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of Argan during the 4th quarter worth about $6,862,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Argan by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Argan by 1,482.0% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 37,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 34,887 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGX stock opened at $209.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.84. Argan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.53 and a 52 week high of $214.75.

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $232.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.50 million. Argan had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd. Argan’s payout ratio is 24.55%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AGX shares. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Argan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Peter W. Getsinger sold 2,292 shares of Argan stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total transaction of $344,602.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,325. The trade was a 19.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard H. Deily sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.32, for a total transaction of $238,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,400.64. This represents a 16.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,857 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,133. Company insiders own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

