Two Sigma Investments LP Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,172 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,843 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 827.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the period.

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.82.

Shares of SUM opened at $52.54 on Friday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.64 and a 12 month high of $54.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Summit Materials, Inc is a vertically integrated construction materials company, which engages in manufacturing construction materials and related downstream products. It operates through the following segments: West, East, and Cement. The West segment includes operations in Texas, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Arkansas and British Columbia, Canada.

