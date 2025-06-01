Two Sigma Investments LP Increases Stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,983 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,349 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.15% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTB. Rovida Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,568,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter valued at $5,700,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,943,000 after acquiring an additional 149,803 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 347,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,701,000 after acquiring an additional 135,399 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,142,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,770,000 after acquiring an additional 103,339 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Performance

NYSE NTB opened at $42.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.66. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.32.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Announces Dividend

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.89 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 26.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NTB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Channel Islands and the UK, and Other. The Bermuda and Cayman segments offer retail banking and wealth management.

