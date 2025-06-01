Two Sigma Investments LP Increases Stock Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 1,101.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,070 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 487.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 638.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Option Care Health stock opened at $32.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.67. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $35.53.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OPCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Option Care Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group raised Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

