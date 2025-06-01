Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $2.25 Million in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTWO. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1,957.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2,613.3% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $83.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.52. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $99.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.2475 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

