Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $2.55 Million in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 54,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 583,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,258,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 452,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,114,000 after acquiring an additional 33,630 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after acquiring an additional 24,340 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,875,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 73,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF stock opened at $48.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.12 and a 200 day moving average of $46.87. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $36.00 and a 12 month high of $51.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Company Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

