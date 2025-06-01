Two Sigma Investments LP Lowers Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 67.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 61,686 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Albany International were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Albany International by 3,050.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,363,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,075,000 after buying an additional 1,320,654 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Albany International by 3,380.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 849,379 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,925,000 after buying an additional 824,975 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Albany International during the fourth quarter worth about $62,181,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Albany International during the fourth quarter worth about $39,044,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Albany International during the fourth quarter worth about $19,349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Stock Performance

Shares of AIN opened at $66.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.80. Albany International Corp. has a 12-month low of $57.71 and a 12-month high of $95.47.

Albany International Announces Dividend

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $288.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.74 million. Albany International had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Albany International’s payout ratio is 43.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AIN. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Albany International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Albany International from $104.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Albany International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Albany International from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

