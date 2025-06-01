Two Sigma Investments LP Lowers Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 62.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,282 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its stake in Cummins by 212.8% in the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 32,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,000 after acquiring an additional 21,775 shares during the period. Texas Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,336,000 after buying an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $320.84 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.02 and a twelve month high of $387.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $303.91 and its 200 day moving average is $339.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 36.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CMI. UBS Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $400.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $410.00 to $431.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $420.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $407.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $357.25.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In related news, Director John H. Stone purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $332.08 per share, with a total value of $332,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,607.28. The trade was a 69.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

