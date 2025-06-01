Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 84,375 Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) by 166.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,375 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.18% of Nurix Therapeutics worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,406,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 56,190 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 789,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,869,000 after buying an additional 235,971 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 940,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,711,000 after buying an additional 79,684 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,026,000.

NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $10.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $809.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.72. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $29.56.

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 354.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 6,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $70,223.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,092.92. This trade represents a 15.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $38,835.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,434. This trade represents a 5.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,838 shares of company stock worth $221,500. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NRIX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Nurix Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.44.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

