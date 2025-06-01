Two Sigma Investments LP Raises Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 464.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,368,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,125,769 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 1.27% of Equity Commonwealth worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 250.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 415,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,263,000 after acquiring an additional 296,742 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 251,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 130,276 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 462.3% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 8,665,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,338,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124,543 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter worth $616,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 3,136.8% in the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 578,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 560,678 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on Equity Commonwealth in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Equity Commonwealth Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQC opened at $1.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average is $3.84. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.73 million, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.57.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

