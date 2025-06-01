Two Sigma Investments LP Raises Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,142 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,057.05, for a total transaction of $8,386,592.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,517,016.70. This represents a 29.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 2,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,761.13, for a total transaction of $5,205,900.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,210,495.94. The trade was a 6.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,933 shares of company stock worth $35,250,629. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FICO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,350.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,116.00 to $2,293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,304.15.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,729.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.39, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,899.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,957.34. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $1,274.55 and a 1-year high of $2,402.52.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.33 by $0.48. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. The company had revenue of $498.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.14 EPS. Fair Isaac’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

