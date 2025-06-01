Two Sigma Investments LP Raises Holdings in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Free Report) by 1,127.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,158,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,064,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in RLX Technology were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RLX. Barclays PLC boosted its position in RLX Technology by 5,047.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,686,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575,962 shares during the last quarter. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in RLX Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,297,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in RLX Technology by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 862,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 311,869 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its position in RLX Technology by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 981,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 194,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in RLX Technology by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,592,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,080,000 after acquiring an additional 484,542 shares during the last quarter. 22.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RLX stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.03. RLX Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $2.69. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 1.03.

RLX Technology ( NYSE:RLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.15). RLX Technology had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $111.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.38 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of RLX Technology from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RLX Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

