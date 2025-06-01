Two Sigma Investments LP Raises Position in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 107.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,830 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.05% of Life Time Group worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LTH. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 248,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 135,116 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LTH opened at $28.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $34.99. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.86.

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Life Time Group had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $706.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LTH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Life Time Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Life Time Group to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Life Time Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

Life Time Group Company Profile

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

