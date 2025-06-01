Two Sigma Investments LP Raises Stake in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Free Report) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in IDT were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IDT by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of IDT during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDT during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of IDT during the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDT during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDT news, CTO David Wartell sold 10,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total value of $525,907.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 25.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded IDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

IDT Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE IDT opened at $61.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.69. IDT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.37.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $303.35 million during the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 6.10%.

IDT Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This is a boost from IDT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. IDT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.62%.

About IDT

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

