Two Sigma Investments LP Reduces Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 62.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,026 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 45,758 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in CRH were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 214.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 859.6% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE:CRH opened at $90.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $71.18 and a 52-week high of $110.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.03.

CRH Announces Dividend

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). CRH had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CRH plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CRH from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CRH has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.58.

About CRH

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

