Two Sigma Investments LP Reduces Position in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) by 62.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 105,933 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.19% of Teekay Tankers worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TNK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Teekay Tankers by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Teekay Tankers by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,653 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in Teekay Tankers by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 17,965 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teekay Tankers by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 10,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Teekay Tankers by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. 52.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TNK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Teekay Tankers from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Teekay Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of Teekay Tankers stock opened at $44.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.77. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of -0.10. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $115.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 34.55%. The company’s revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Teekay Tankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Teekay Tankers’s previous — dividend of $0.25. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is 10.72%.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.