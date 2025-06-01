Two Sigma Investments LP Reduces Stock Holdings in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its stake in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.16% of 1st Source worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in 1st Source during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in 1st Source during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in 1st Source by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in 1st Source by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 1st Source by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Get 1st Source alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRCE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of 1st Source in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of 1st Source from $72.50 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

1st Source Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of SRCE opened at $60.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.69. 1st Source Co. has a 1 year low of $48.97 and a 1 year high of $68.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.98.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $104.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.97 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Analysts forecast that 1st Source Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

1st Source Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This is a boost from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

About 1st Source

(Free Report)

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.