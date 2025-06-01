Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 102,878 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 61.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102,878 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in NMI were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in NMI by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NMI by 288.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of NMI by 601.1% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NMI by 786.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of NMI by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of NMI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of NMI in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NMI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $39.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.68. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.56.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. NMI had a net margin of 55.32% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $173.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. NMI’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Pollitzer sold 57,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $2,088,845.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,038,651.10. This represents a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William J. Leatherberry sold 13,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $466,227.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,824,585.76. The trade was a 7.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,152 shares of company stock worth $3,358,017. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

