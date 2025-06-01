Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 103,098 Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,098 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 13,246.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 9,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

EYPT stock opened at $7.21 on Friday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.95. The company has a market cap of $496.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EYPT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a negative net margin of 226.57%. The company had revenue of $24.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 million. Equities analysts predict that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

EYPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.