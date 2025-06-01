Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 103,098 Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,098 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 13,246.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 9,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
EYPT stock opened at $7.21 on Friday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.95. The company has a market cap of $496.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.58.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
EYPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Profile
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.
