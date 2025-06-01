Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 11,338 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,338 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.18% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,505,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,898,000 after purchasing an additional 34,762 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 875,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,928 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 753,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,515,000 after purchasing an additional 17,649 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 393,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,669,000 after purchasing an additional 59,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 334,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,555,000 after acquiring an additional 52,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WABC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Westamerica Bancorporation from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Westamerica Bancorporation from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st.

Insider Transactions at Westamerica Bancorporation

In other news, SVP Robert James Baker, Jr. sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total transaction of $34,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John A. Thorson sold 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $108,942.51. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,974.87. This trade represents a 16.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Down 0.7%

WABC opened at $48.13 on Friday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $59.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.64.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $66.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.47 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 44.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Westamerica Bancorporation Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.87%.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

