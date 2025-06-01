Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 145,420 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 145,420 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.10% of TTM Technologies worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTMI. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 532.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,957,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,017 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TTM Technologies by 391.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 980,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,268,000 after acquiring an additional 781,058 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $19,040,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in TTM Technologies by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,534,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,971,000 after acquiring an additional 515,015 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $8,610,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on TTM Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on TTM Technologies from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on TTM Technologies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 20,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $595,216.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,748.33. This trade represents a 21.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $295,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,253,733.92. This represents a 11.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,142 shares of company stock worth $1,639,577. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $29.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.24 and its 200-day moving average is $24.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 55.02 and a beta of 1.20. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $30.41.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $648.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.44 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, May 9th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 3.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

