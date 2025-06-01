Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 15,991 Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,991 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Hess Midstream by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hess Midstream

In other Hess Midstream news, major shareholder Blackrock Portfolio Management sold 15,022,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $553,729,976.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hess Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of Hess Midstream stock opened at $36.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.78. Hess Midstream LP has a 52 week low of $33.59 and a 52 week high of $44.05.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $382.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.28 million. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 54.59%. Hess Midstream’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a $0.7098 dividend. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

Hess Midstream Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

