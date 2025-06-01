Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 16,511 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 89.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 16,511 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,270,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,946,863,000 after buying an additional 79,284 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,791,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,805,434,000 after buying an additional 155,541 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,204,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,793,908,000 after buying an additional 206,822 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,126,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,694,585,000 after buying an additional 185,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,925,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,440,268,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of TDG opened at $1,468.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,377.21 and a 200 day moving average of $1,330.90. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1,176.31 and a twelve month high of $1,488.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.83 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 49,241 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,475.85, for a total value of $72,672,329.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,801,615.80. The trade was a 69.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,700 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,436.52, for a total transaction of $6,751,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,429,398.76. This trade represents a 12.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 149,713 shares of company stock valued at $208,099,857. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDG. Northcoast Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,534.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,451.00 to $1,645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,492.36.

View Our Latest Report on TDG

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.