Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 18,843 Shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,843 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OSBC. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $6,084,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 452.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 308,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 252,430 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $3,363,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 281,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,006,000 after buying an additional 183,869 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,637,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,899,000 after purchasing an additional 181,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OSBC shares. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Second Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.10.

Old Second Bancorp Price Performance

Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $16.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The firm has a market cap of $751.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.38.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $73.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 24.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Second Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

