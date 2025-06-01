Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 3,283 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,283 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DDS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DDS opened at $396.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Dillard’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $282.24 and a fifty-two week high of $510.00.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $10.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 32.13%. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

