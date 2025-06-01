Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 347,575 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 67.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 347,575 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.20% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,129,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,534,000 after buying an additional 721,629 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,094,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,006,000 after buying an additional 71,808 shares during the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 1,929,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,483,000 after buying an additional 398,241 shares during the last quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 1,495,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,846,000 after buying an additional 13,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,109,000. Institutional investors own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OCSL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Armen Panossian bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.13 per share, with a total value of $113,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,748.57. This represents a 62.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson purchased 14,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $199,943.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 71,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,054.47. This represents a 26.27% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average is $15.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $19.80.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $70.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.67 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.96%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 1,230.77%.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Featured Stories

