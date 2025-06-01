Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 45,561 Shares of Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its stake in shares of Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 149,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,561 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Redwire were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Redwire by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Redwire by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Redwire by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Redwire by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Redwire in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 8.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RDW shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Redwire in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Redwire in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Redwire from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Redwire in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Redwire from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.05.

Shares of RDW stock opened at $14.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average of $14.02. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 2.46. Redwire Co. has a one year low of $4.84 and a one year high of $26.66.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.54 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Redwire Co. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

