Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 51,030 Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its stake in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 224,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,030 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in MediaAlpha were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAX. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in MediaAlpha by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in MediaAlpha by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in MediaAlpha by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

MediaAlpha Trading Down 2.9%

MediaAlpha stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $20.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.06 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $264.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.07 million. MediaAlpha had a net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 11.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

MAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on MediaAlpha from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on MediaAlpha from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on MediaAlpha from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MediaAlpha from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha Company Profile

(Free Report)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.