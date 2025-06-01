Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 88,098 Shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 88,098 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.68% of Heritage Insurance worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Heritage Insurance

In related news, CEO Ernie J. Garateix bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.77 per share, with a total value of $63,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,270,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,228,218.16. This represents a 0.40% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul L. Whiting bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.35 per share, with a total value of $133,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 79,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,339.60. This represents a 14.37% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $280,450. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on HRTG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Heritage Insurance from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Heritage Insurance from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Heritage Insurance Trading Up 3.3%

Heritage Insurance stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $759.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.95. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $26.64.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.53. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $211.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.68 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Heritage Insurance Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

