Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 88,245 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 59.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 88,245 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.08% of FormFactor worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FORM. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 4,732.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in FormFactor by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FormFactor Stock Down 4.4%

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $29.76 on Friday. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.58 and a twelve month high of $63.63. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Activity at FormFactor

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $171.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.03 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $112,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,650 shares in the company, valued at $14,533,716. This trade represents a 0.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $93,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,496.68. This trade represents a 6.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $333,560. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FORM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of FormFactor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.71.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

