Two Sigma Investments LP Takes $2.52 Million Position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.07% of Methanex as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,836,661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $241,549,000 after purchasing an additional 62,467 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,330,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $166,384,000 after purchasing an additional 95,950 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,116,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $105,779,000 after purchasing an additional 37,658 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,047,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,334,000 after purchasing an additional 50,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 989,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,393,000 after purchasing an additional 262,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex Stock Performance

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $32.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.40 and a 200-day moving average of $40.99. Methanex Co. has a one year low of $25.46 and a one year high of $54.49.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Free Report ) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $857.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Methanex had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 4.41%. Methanex’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MEOH shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Methanex from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Methanex from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Methanex from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Methanex from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

Read Our Latest Report on MEOH

Methanex Profile

(Free Report)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX).

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.