Two Sigma Investments LP Trims Holdings in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its stake in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,204 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.17% of Docebo worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DCBO. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Docebo by 207.6% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 611,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,372,000 after purchasing an additional 412,403 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Docebo during the fourth quarter worth about $17,163,000. TFJ Management LLC purchased a new position in Docebo during the fourth quarter worth about $12,138,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Docebo by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 435,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,504,000 after buying an additional 134,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Docebo by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 329,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,741,000 after buying an additional 92,327 shares in the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCBO opened at $26.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.51. Docebo Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $53.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.20 million, a P/E ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DCBO shares. National Bank Financial cut Docebo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on Docebo in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Docebo in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Docebo from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Docebo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.43.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

