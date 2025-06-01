Two Sigma Investments LP Trims Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,292 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,107 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,657,000 after buying an additional 156,793 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 66.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 420,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,539,000 after buying an additional 167,735 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 174.5% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 6,881 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BTIG Research set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.88.

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

In related news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 1,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $93,372.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE:TMHC opened at $56.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.96. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.68.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

