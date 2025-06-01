UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Acquires 18,312 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 499,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,312 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $8,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALEX. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,722,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 880,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,612,000 after buying an additional 297,044 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,236,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 321.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 355,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after buying an additional 270,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,020,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,110,000 after buying an additional 194,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Up 0.1%

Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $17.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $20.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Alexander & Baldwin Announces Dividend

Alexander & Baldwin ( NYSE:ALEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $62.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.68 million. Equities analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is 105.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 16th.

Alexander & Baldwin Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Commercial Real Estate and Land Operations segments. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, and in-house leasing and property management. The Land Operations segment consists of legacy landholdings, assets, and liabilities subject to the company’s simplification and monetization effort.

