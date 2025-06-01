UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Acquires 23,334 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,334 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.24% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $9,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBH stock opened at $85.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.59 and its 200 day moving average is $82.42. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.02 and a 12 month high of $90.04.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $296.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.36 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PBH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $151,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,130. This trade represents a 8.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

