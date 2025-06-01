UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Acquires 31,943 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,943 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $8,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Terex by 40.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 37,072 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Terex by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Terex by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Terex by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB grew its position in Terex by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 37,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $45.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.99. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.53 and a fifty-two week high of $68.08. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.52.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.26. Terex had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 18.53%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Terex from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Terex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Terex from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Terex from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

In other Terex news, insider Joshua Gross sold 5,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $219,601.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,266.25. This trade represents a 12.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andra Rush acquired 1,325 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.96 per share, for a total transaction of $48,972.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,308 shares in the company, valued at $861,463.68. This trade represents a 6.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

