UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Acquires 62,030 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 232,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,030 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $7,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AI. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at $42,306,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at $38,455,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at $30,725,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in C3.ai by 1,242.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,729,000 after acquiring an additional 664,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in C3.ai by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,935,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,385,000 after acquiring an additional 446,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

AI opened at $26.58 on Friday. C3.ai, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $45.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.87 and its 200 day moving average is $28.30.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 79.17% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $108.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.46.

In other C3.ai news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 356,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $7,196,079.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,295.92. This trade represents a 59.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Merel Witteveen sold 5,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $133,367.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,379.12. This trade represents a 32.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,529,519 shares of company stock worth $34,038,096 in the last quarter. Insiders own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

