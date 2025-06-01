UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.25% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $8,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 24,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $27.07 on Friday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $36.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.28.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.50 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 89.10%.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Further Reading

