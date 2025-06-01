UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Boosts Stock Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,069 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $8,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,593,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,305,000 after purchasing an additional 82,931 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,016,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,344,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 679,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 609,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,367,000 after purchasing an additional 99,491 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 474,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,083,000 after purchasing an additional 22,084 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ATGE. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

Shares of ATGE opened at $132.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.99. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $140.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.29. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $466.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

(Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.