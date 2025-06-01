UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Buys 15,223 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,223 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $9,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,742,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $5,110,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $1,216,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

CPK stock opened at $122.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1-year low of $102.64 and a 1-year high of $136.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.71.

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $298.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.45 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. This is an increase from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.65%.

CPK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Chesapeake Utilities to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

