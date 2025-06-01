UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Buys 152,675 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,211,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,675 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Coty worth $8,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COTY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,401,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Coty by 1,990,624.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,479,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478,906 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,473,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new position in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,663,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coty by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,214,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,120 shares during the period. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COTY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Coty from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Coty from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Raymond James downgraded Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America downgraded Coty from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “positive” rating on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

Coty Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE COTY opened at $4.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -493.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.90. Coty Inc. has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $10.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.11.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Coty had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

