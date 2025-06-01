UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Buys 2,943 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.31% of ManpowerGroup worth $8,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 171.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 193.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAN stock opened at $41.93 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.10 and a 1-year high of $78.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.09.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.08). ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $698.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

MAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays upgraded ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

